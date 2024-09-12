Japan to criminalise cannabis use

Possession and cultivation already banned, but curbs on medical marijuana will be eased

(Photo: Bloomberg)

TOKYO - Japan will criminalise cannabis use and legalise medical products using substances derived from the plant under revised laws that will take effect on Dec 12, the health ministry said on Thursday.

While the possession and cultivation of marijuana are already banned in Japan, the country will prohibit its use as well, setting a prison sentence of up to seven years for violation.

Currently, Japan does not penalise cannabis use, partly to protect farmers who might accidentally absorb its substances while growing it for use in hemp products. But it reversed its stance amid increasing concerns that the lack of a ban on use is promoting drug abuse by young people.

At the same time, the country will permit the use of cannabis-derived medical products. Drugs made from cannabis plants are currently only permitted in clinical trials.

However, patient groups have called for access to cannabis-derived cannabidiol medicines, which have already been approved in Europe and the United States to treat conditions such as severe epilepsy.

A health ministry panel in 2022 recommended revising the country’s drug laws to allow for the import and use of medicinal marijuana products.

The recommendation was based on meeting medical needs and to harmonise Japan with international standards, it said.

A report compiled by the panel at the time noted that only 1.4% of people in Japan had ever used marijuana, compared to 20-40% in Western countries.