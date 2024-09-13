North Korean leader tours uranium enrichment site

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un tours the Nuclear Weapons Institute and inspects production weapons-grade nuclear materials. The state news agency report on Sept 13 did not say when the visit took place. (Photo: KCNA)

North Korean state media on Friday published images of leader Kim Jong Un inspecting a “uranium enrichment base”, reporting his call for more centrifuges to “exponentially increase” the country’s ability to produce weapons-grade nuclear materials.

The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Kim’s visit to the Nuclear Weapons Institute and the production base of weapons-grade nuclear materials, the first time state media has detailed an in-person inspection of a uranium enrichment facility by the nation’s leader.

KCNA did not disclose the location of the site or when Kim was there. In 2010, Pyongyang gave US nuclear expert Siegfried Hecker a tour of a uranium enrichment facility in Yongbyon in the country’s northwest.

During the inspection, Kim toured the control room of the uranium enrichment base to learn about overall production and sought the introduction of a new generation centrifuge “so as to further strengthen the foundation for producing weapon-grade nuclear materials”, KCNA said.

Kim stressed the need for Pyongyang to bolster its self-defence and ability to launch a preemptive attack with nuclear force, noting that nuclear threats by “the US imperialists-led vassal forces have become more undisguised and crossed the red line”, the news agency said.

North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests since 2006, with the country believed to be able to produce plutonium and highly enriched uranium for nuclear weapons development at the Yongbyon complex. The country also has a similar facility in Kangson near Pyongyang.

In June, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said work commenced in February on the construction of an annex to the main building in the Kangson complex, significantly expanding the available floor space.

Grossi also noted that the annex had been completed externally, and the Kangson complex shared infrastructure characteristics with the centrifuge enrichment facility at Yongbyon. South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that the facility recently inspected by Kim could be the Kangson site.

Some experts have suggested that the Kangson site may not be a uranium enrichment plant but rather a facility producing centrifuge components, as it appears to lack the air conditioning units essential for maintaining the operating environment for centrifuges.

During the visit to the nuclear facility, Kim was accompanied by Hong Sung Mu, first vice-department director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, who is believed to be a central figure in the country’s nuclear weapons development.

In Tokyo, Japanese Defence Minister Minoru Kihara condemned Kim for instructing the acceleration of weapons-grade nuclear material production, saying at a press conference Friday, “North Korea’s nuclear and missile development is a threat to our country and the international community, so we cannot tolerate it at all.”

Kihara added Japan will cooperate with the United States and South Korea to seek the complete abolition of Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

In a separate report, KCNA said Kim also oversaw a test in which the performance of a new 600-millimetre multiple rocket launcher was verified. The shells hit a target on an island in the Sea of Japan, it added.

On Thursday, Japan and South Korea confirmed the launch of several North Korean short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, prompting Tokyo, Seoul and Washington to “strongly condemn” the activities.

Kim also inspected a training base for a special operations force on Wednesday, according to KCNA.