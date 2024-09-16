Trump safe after apparent assassination attempt in Florida

Law enforcement officers work after reports of shots fired at Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump's Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sept 15, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

NEW YORK - Former President Donald Trump is safe after his Secret Service detail opened fire at a man with an assault rifle at his West Palm Beach, Florida, golf course in what the Federal Bureau of Investigation is calling an apparent assassination attempt.

The incident would mark the second attempt on the Republican presidential candidate’s life in two months after a gunman wounded Trump in the ear during an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, just days before he attended the Republican National Convention. The shooter killed one attendee and injured two before being fatally shot by a sniper protecting Trump.

The FBI “is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump,” the agency said in a statement.

Trump’s campaign and the US Secret Service said the former president was unharmed Sunday after a Secret Service agent engaged the man, who officials estimated was 300 to 500 yards away from Trump while he was golfing. The man fled and, based on a witness description of the suspect’s vehicle, he was subsequently stopped and taken into custody by police on Interstate 95, Palm Beach Country Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters at a briefing.

“In the bushes where this guy was is an AK-47-style rifle with a scope,” two backpacks and a GoPro camera, Bradshaw said. “The Secret Service agent that was on the course did a fantastic job.”

The security arrangement is to have a Secret Service agent in position one hole in advance of Trump, Bradshaw said. “He was able to spot this rifle barrel sticking out of the fence and immediately engaged that individual, at which time that individual took off,” he said.

Bradshaw said Secret Service security on the day was appropriate and “their agent did a fantastic job.”

Security Focus

Trump’s security as a presumptive and then confirmed presidential nominee came into sharp focus after the Pennsylvania shooting, which prompted congressional criticism of the Secret Service and led to the resignation of the agency’s director, Kimberly Cheatle.

The shooting shook the US presidential campaign — which shifted again eight days later when President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, paving the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to run against Trump in the November election.

Trump, 78, was grazed in the right ear when the would-be assassin opened fire on him at the Butler rally while he was visiting swing-state Pennsylvania for his last rally before the Republican convention. While security agents hustled Trump off the stage, his face blood-streaked, he pumped his fist in the air in defiance. He later said he shouted “Fight, fight, fight” while being led off.

There was no immediate comment from Trump after Sunday’s incident. Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican closely aligned with the former president, said in a post on X that he had spoken with him after the incident and found him in good spirits.

The White House said Biden and Harris were briefed “about the security incident” at Trump’s golf course and were relieved to know he’s safe. “Violence has no place in America,” Harris said in a post on her vice-presidential X account.

Trump had returned to Florida over the weekend from a West Coast swing that included a rally in Las Vegas and a fundraiser. The golf course is across from Palm Beach International Airport and near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach.