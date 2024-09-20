China, Japan agree on scheme to monitor treated radioactive water

A team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with scientists from China, South Korea and Canada observe the inshore fish during a morning auction at Hisanohama Port, on Oct 19, 2023, in Iwaki, northeastern Japan. (File photo: Reuters)

BEIJING - China and Japan reached a consensus in August on the discharge of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The two sides agreed on Japan establishing a long-term international monitoring arrangement and allowing stakeholders to conduct independent sampling and monitoring, the ministry said in a statement.

Beijing will "gradually" resume the import of seafood from Japan after joining the monitoring activities under the framework of the International Atomic Energy Agency and conducting independent sampling, the ministry added.