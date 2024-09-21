Malaysian king tells Xi Jinping it will work with China to keep peace in South China Sea

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar pass by an honour guard at a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People on Friday in Beijing, China. (Photo: Reuters)

BEIJING - Malaysia will work with China to keep peace in the South China Sea, Malaysia's king told Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, according to mainland state media on Friday.

Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar made the pledge during his visit to Beijing in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations, the first trip to China by a Malaysian monarch in 10 years.

Sultan Ibrahim and queen Raja Zarith Sofiah were received by Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at a welcome ceremony on Thursday. The two heads of state met again on Friday at the Great Hall of the People.

"Malaysia would like to join hands with China to contribute constructively to the maintaining of peace and stability of the South China Sea," mainland state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) quoted Sultan Ibrahim as saying.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, while Malaysia, as well as the Philippines, Brunei and Vietnam, have overlapping claims.

Although tensions between Beijing and Kuala Lumpur have never been as bad as with Manila recently, reports have surfaced over the years of China and Malaysia squabbling over oil and gas development in the resource-rich waters.

Earlier this month, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said China had sent protest notes to stop the island nation's oil-exploration activities in the South China Sea. The prime minister stressed the two sides continued to communicate on the issue.

During Friday's meeting, Xi told Sultan Ibrahim that China would like to strengthen connectivity with Malaysia under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as it pertained to infrastructure.

The Chinese leader singled out projects for cooperation, including the construction of a railway along Malaysia's eastern coast and two joint-venture industrial parks in the Chinese city Qinzhou and the Malaysian city Kuantan.

Xi also promised to boost cooperation in agriculture, poverty reduction, new energy and the digital economy. He further vowed to deepen ties in higher education as well as scientific and technological research.

For his part, Sultan Ibrahim said Malaysia had benefited from the belt and road strategy and that the country would enhance its cooperation with China in trade, investment, infrastructure, connectivity, culture and education, CCTV reported.

As chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in 2025, Malaysia would help promote better Asean-China partnership, the king stated. Sultan Ibrahim in particular appreciated Beijing's position on the situation of Palestinians, the report added.

Sultan Ibrahim during his trip is slated to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Li during an official visit to Kuala Lumpur in June announced a series of deals on tourism, durian trade, green-tech cooperation and fighting transborder crime.

Li at the time touted a plan to support Malaysia in building a rail to link connecting to other China-backed railways projects in Laos and Thailand.

Observers of the high-profile visit in Beijing have expected discussions between the leaders to range from cooperation on high-speed rail to the implementation of the deals signed between Li and his Malaysian counterpart.

Sultan Ibrahim's four-day trip is the first to be made by a Malaysian monarch since 2014, when the late Sultan Abdul Halim visited.

The king's itinerary includes stops at Beijing Foreign Studies University and the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China's Beijing Aircraft Technology Research Institute.

While the role of king in Malaysia is chiefly ceremonial, in recent years it has become increasingly significant in the country's diplomatic efforts. The king oversees major political appointments and is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.