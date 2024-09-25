Israeli defence firm woos Philippines 

Company also sees market for coastal and aerial defence equipment in Thailand and Vietnam

Chinese Coast Guard vessels direct water cannon fire at a Philippine vessel on a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea on March 5, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

One of Israel’s major defence companies aims to clinch contracts under the Philippines’ ambitious military upgrade to bolster the country’s defences in the disputed South China Sea.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd has held talks with Philippine officials on supplying coastal and aerial defence equipment, according to Maxim Zemer, senior vice-president for marketing for Asia and Africa. The company also sees opportunities in Thailand and Vietnam, he said on Wednesday.

“We are working according to the requirements of the Philippines,” Zemer said on the sidelines of the Asian Defense and Security Exhibition in Manila, which was attended by Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and military chief Romeo Brawner Jr.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has approved a 2-trillion peso ($36 billion) modernisation plan spread over the next decade. The modernisation programme aims to bolster the Philippine military’s naval, aerial and surveillance capabilities amid tensions with China over the disputed South China Sea.

“This region is understanding the threats. They see what’s going on in the other parts of the world. That war is going on in other parts of the world. They want to be ready,” Zemer said. But budgetary constraints and changes in government are challenges for the company, he added.

Asked if Israel’s conflict with Hamas has affected sales in Asia, Zemer said the state-owned company is supporting both the needs of the Israel military and overseas clients.

“That means that our customers will not suffer from anything related to what’s going on between Hamas and Israel,” he said.