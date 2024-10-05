Emirates bans pagers, walkie-talkies on flights

Carrier responds to remote detonations that killed and injured hundreds in Lebanon

Emirates planes are seen on the tarmac at Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates. (Photo: Reuters)

Emirates airline has prohibited passengers from carrying pagers or walkie-talkies on all flights flying to, from or via Dubai, according to a travel update issued on Friday night.

“All passengers travelling on flights to, from or via Dubai are prohibited from transporting pagers and walkie talkies in checked or cabin baggage. Such items found in passengers’ hand luggage or checked baggage will be confiscated by Dubai Police,” the notice said.

The move was a response to the recent remote detonations, blamed on Israel, of devices that killed and injured hundreds of people — most of them Hezbollah members — in Lebanon.

Dubai’s flagship carrier also issued updates about flight services to and from Jordan, Iraq, Iran and Lebanon.

Operations to Amman will resume from Sunday, but flights to and from Iraq and Iran will remain cancelled until Monday.

Passengers transiting through Dubai with final destinations in the two countries will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until Tuesday, it said.

While flights to and from Beirut remain cancelled until Oct 15, passengers transiting through Dubai with their final destination being Beirut will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice, the airline added.