Israel launches strikes on Damascus, Syrian state media says

A view shows a damaged building in the aftermath of what Syrian state media reported was an Israeli strike in the Mezzah suburb, west of the Syrian capital Damascus, October 9, 2024. (Reuters photo)

Israel launched strikes on Syrian capital Damascus early on Thursday, the Syrian state media said, the latest such attack amid the war in Gaza.

Explosions were heard over the city after Israel targeted a residential building in the central Damascus neighbourhood of Kafr Sousa, state news agency SANA said.

It was not immediately clear if there were casualties. Israel typically does not comment on specific reports of strikes in Syria.

Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iranian-linked targets in Syria for years, but it has ramped up raids since last year's Oct 7 attack on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas.