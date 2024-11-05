Myanmar junta leader makes first visit to China

Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing attends a meeting with the president of the Republic of Tatarstan during a visit to Russia in May 2021. (Photo: Mikhail Frolov via Wikimedia Commons)

The leader of Myanmar’s military junta visited China on Tuesday to join regional meetings in Kunming, the capital of southwestern Yunnan Province, state television reported.

The visit by Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing was his first to China since he led the coup in February 2021 that ousted the elected civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

The visit appears aimed at strengthening ties with China and seeking legitimacy for the junta, which has cracked down on opposition forces, including pro-democracy citizens who have taken up arms and ethnic minority militias.

Min Aung Hlaing will attend the Greater Mekong Subregion summit that groups China and five Mekong River basin countries — Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam — as well as two other regional meetings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, according to the junta.

Some local Myanmar media have reported that Min Aung Hlaing may hold talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, though the regime in Nay Pyi Taw only said he would meet with Chinese government officials. A spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Li would chair the summit.

Min Aung Hlaing’s trip to China follows Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Nay Pyi Taw in August for talks with the junta leader, during which Wang expressed China’s support for a general election the regime plans to hold next year.

China apparently has increasing concerns over the ongoing civil war in Myanmar, a neighbour along its western border, given the geopolitical importance and its infrastructure projects in the Southeast Asian country aimed at gaining access to port facilities facing the Indian Ocean.

The military has faced a series of defeats against a loose coalition of ethnic minority rebels and pro-democracy forces, which have intensified their joint offensive since three ethnic rebel groups launched a coordinated attack in October last year.

Myanmar’s economy is being ravaged due to the conflicts and sanctions from Western nations. According to the junta, Min Aung Hlaing will mainly discuss strengthening cooperation with China in economic sectors.