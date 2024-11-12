Who's who in Trump's new administration

Several members in Trump's team are likely to be very tough on China

Republican presidential nominee and former United States President Donald Trump, left, and Senator Marco Rubio react during a campaign event at Dorton Arena, in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Nov 4, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

WASHINGTON — United States President-elect Donald Trump has started to choose the people who he wants to implement his "America first" policies on the border, trade, economy and more.

Several of them are likely to be very tough on China, namely Beijing-sanctioned Senator Marco Rubio who is expected to be secretary of state, and Congressman Michael Waltz as national security advisor.

Many of them are now serving in the House of Representatives, which threatens to cut into what’s likely a razor-thin majority in the early days of Trump's new administration.

Here is a look at some of the people Trump is picking or set to pick:

Marco Rubio, secretary of state

Rubio is a one-time rival of the president-elect who later became one of his biggest supporters in the Senate. He is also a longtime critic of China, who is technically barred from entering the country because of those sanctions. Rubio has defended Trump's position to bring a swift end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, calling for talks that could result in Kyiv giving up occupied territory.

Michael Waltz gestures on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Michael Waltz, national security advisor

Waltz is a former Army Green Beret and combat veteran of Afghanistan. As chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s readiness panel, he criticised the Pentagon over everything from teaching Critical Race Theory at military institutions to an overpriced bag of metal bushings for the Air Force. Waltz has written that he views China as a "greater threat" to the US than any other nation.

Elise Stefanik, UN ambassador

Trump has described Stefanik as "an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter." Stefanik was among the House Republicans who voted against certifying Joe Biden's 2020 victory over Trump and was the first House member to endorse him in this third White House bid.

United States Representative Elise Stefanik, left, and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attend a rally ahead of the New Hampshire primary election in Concord, New Hampshire on Jan 19, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Tom Homan, border czar

The man Trump put "in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin" was the public face of the "zero tolerance" immigration policies during the Republican's first term. That episode broke with the practice of keeping families together during detentions and deportations, resulting in thousands of undocumented migrant children getting separated from family members and drawing widespread backlash.

Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff

The Republican political operative brought stability, order and financial discipline to a campaign whose 2016 and 2020 iterations were far more volatile. She is set to become the first woman tapped to become chief of staff and will likely help set strategy for Trump's first 100 days in office.