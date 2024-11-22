Vietnam issues disciplinary 'warning' to former parliament chair

Members of Vietnam's National Assembly pose for photos in Hanoi. (File photo: Reuters)

HANOI — Vietnam's Politburo has issued a disciplinary "warning" to the former parliament chairman Vuong Dinh Hue for violations of anti-corruption regulations, underscoring the ruling Communist Party's determination to crack down on graft.

Hue violated regulations related to his responsibilities in anti-corruption work and rules governing the behaviour of party members, causing “serious” consequences and damaging the party and the state’s reputation, according to a posting on the party's news website.

The Politburo has given the same disciplinary ruling to former transport minister Nguyen Van The. The country’s former president, Vo Van Thuong, who resigned in March after "violating regulations" has yet to be disciplined as he is currently undergoing health treatment.

Hundreds of government officials and business executives have been ensnared in the government's yearslong anti-corruption campaign, which has been portrayed as part of Vietnam's attempts to bolster its appeal as a destination for foreign investment in the midst of heated competition between the United States and China. It is also led to claims of bureaucratic paralysis, with officials wary of signing off on projects for fear they could be next in line.

Last month, Party chief To Lam called for a renewed push in the anti-graft fight with inspections into sectors posing risks of corruption, while minimising the impact on agencies and businesses’ normal operations, according to a government statement citing a meeting on Oct 30 this year.

The Politburo and the party's central inspection commission have disciplined at least 52 high-level officials this year, according to a statement on the commission's website.