Israel says strike killed Oct 7 attacker

A Palestinian man rides a bicycle past the rubble following an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza City on Nov 30. (Photo: Reuters)

The Israeli military said in Saturday that it killed a Palestinian who was involved in the Oct 7, 2023 Hamas attack in a strike on a vehicle in Gaza. It is investigating claims that the person was an employee of the food aid group World Central Kitchen.

Seven civilians working for the same international NGO were killed in an Israeli strike on April 2 this year.

Medics on Saturday said that at least 25 Palestinians were killed in Israeli military strikes across Gaza overnight and into Saturday, with most casualties reported in northern areas.

Among those killed, at least seven died in an Israeli strike on a house in central Gaza City, according to a statement from the Gaza Civil Defense and the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The Gaza Civil Defense also reported that one of its officers was killed in attacks in Jabalia, bringing the total number of civil defence workers killed since Oct 7, 2023, to 88.

Earlier on Saturday, WAFA reported that three employees of World Central Kitchen, a US-based, non-governmental humanitarian agency, were killed when a civilian vehicle was targeted in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

World Central Kitchen has not yet commented on the incident.

The Israeli military admitted in April that one of its strikes in Gaza caused the deaths of World Central Kitchen workers, and ordered an independent inquiry into the “tragic incident”.

The people killed in the strike included citizens of Australia, Britain and Poland as well as Palestinians and a dual citizen of the US and Canada. WCK said they were travelling in two armoured cars emblazoned with the charity’s logo and in another vehicle.