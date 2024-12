Biden says he is pardoning his son, Hunter

US President Joe Biden greets his son Hunter Biden at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, US August 19, 2024. (Reuters file photo)

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Sunday he had pardoned his son, Hunter Biden.

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted," he said in a statement released by the White House.

"I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision."