Time names Trump ‘Person of the Year’

US president-elect is ‘altering America’s role in the world’, magazine says

Time magazine has named US President-elect Donald Trump its Person of the Year.

“For marshalling a comeback of historic proportions, for driving a once-in-a-generation political realignment, for reshaping the American presidency and altering America’s role in the world, Donald Trump is Time’s 2024 Person of the Year,” the magazine said in a statement on Thursday.

Trump, who beat Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov 5 election, adorns the title’s cover this week sporting his distinctive red tie and striking a pensive pose.

The news of the selection was accompanied by a wide-ranging interview that touched on his election victory, the economy, and the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East.

He also spoke about his plans for a second term, including deporting millions of migrants and pardoning Jan 6 insurrection defendants, as well as the future of the MAGA movement.

A full transcript has been published on the magazine’s website.