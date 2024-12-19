Vietnam PM says arms expo is a message of peace

Russian-made S125-2TM anti-aircraft missiles are displayed at the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022, in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec 8, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

HANOI — Vietnam is seeking to expand its international defence cooperation to build trust and prevent wars, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on Thursday at the opening of Vietnam's second international arms fair.

"The defence expo is a message of peace, cooperation and development," Chinh said.

The arms fair, which will run until Sunday, is being held at Gia Lam airport in Hanoi. There are nearly 250 exhibitors from dozens of countries, including the United States, China, Russia, the United Kingdom, Iran and Israel.

Chinh said Vietnam would maintain to its "four no" policy of not participating in military alliances, not aligning with one country to oppose another, not allowing foreign military bases or the use of its territory against another country, and not using force or the threat of it in international relations.