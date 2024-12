Biden approves $571m in defence support for Taiwan

Listen to this article

Anti-landing barricades are seen on the beach with China's Xiamen in the background in Kinmen, Taiwan, on Dec 18, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

WASHINGTON — United States President Joe Biden on Friday approved US$571.3 million in defence support for Taiwan, the White House said.

In a statement, the White House said Biden had delegated to the secretary of state the authority "to direct the drawdown of up to $571.3 million in defence articles and services of the Department of Defence, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan."