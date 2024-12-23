Ho Chi Minh City opens first metro line after years of delays

The Metro train passes through the city during the launch of the first Metro line in Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday. (Photo: Bloomberg)

After years of funding shortages, ballooning costs and bureaucratic foot-dragging, Ho Chi Minh City is opening the first metro line to serve its 10 million residents.

Years of start-and-stop construction means the seemingly new ticket vending machines are partly obsolete: they accept coins that are no longer in circulation. Fortunately, passengers can also pay with paper money and credit cards.

The 19.7 kilometre metro line was green-lighted in 2007 with an initial cost estimate of about 17.4 trillion dong (23 billion baht) — which eventually swelled to 43.7 trillion dong — and a planned 2018 opening.

The project, whose construction began in 2012, received substantial financing aid from the Japanese government, according to the city’s transport department. Obstacles included a funding shortage from the Vietnamese government that caused Japanese contractors to complain through the Japanese embassy in Vietnam, according to local media and government reports.

The soaring costs needed to be continually re-approved by Vietnam’s parliament, a painfully slow process.

The metro line runs from the historic Ben Thanh Market in the city’s District 1 center to the suburban Thu Duc City and Suoi Tien Amusement Park in District 9. Individual trip fares range from 6,000 dong to 20,000 dong . Rides are free for the first 30 days of official operation that began on Sunday. The line will operate 200 trips a day.

Anticipation for its opening stirred excitement among traffic-weary residents in the nation’s financial hub. Hundreds lined up in front of the Ben Thanh underground station on Thursday to wait for a free test ride.

Road mayhem

In a city with 8.4 million motorbikes clogging narrow streets — and a growing number of automobiles and trucks hauling cargo containers adding to the road mayhem — a mass rapid transit line is desperately needed.

“It’s so beautiful,” wrote one reader of an article about the metro on VnExpress news website in the comments section. “I can’t wait to try it.”

The sound of swishing metro cars also triggered snarky remarks on social media. “The world has gone to the moon, but in Vietnam we now just have MRT to travel on,” one Facebook user quipped.

Ho Chi Minh City — optimistically — plans six more metro lines, according to the city’s government. Planning and Investment Minister Nguyen Chi Dung, at a conference last year, urged the central government to find a solution to the city’s financing needs for more lines.