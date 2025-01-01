Bulk carriers collide in China, resulting in oil spill

Incident is under investigation, with clean-up efforts under way

Yangze 22. (Photo: South China Morning Post)

SINGAPORE — Two bulk carriers collided in China's Yangtze river, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Tuesday, adding that no injuries to the crew were reported.

Vega Dream, owned and operated by Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, collided with Yangze 22, the bulk carrier sailing under the Singaporean flag, on Monday, although the vessels were in stable condition, the MPA said.

Yangze 22, whose hull was damaged by the collision, was reported to have spilled about nine metric tonnes of fuel oil. It is currently stationed at Hengsha East Anchorage for damage assessment, Singapore's port authority said.

Officials from Mitsui O.S.K. Lines were not immediately available for comment.

The Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) has been conducting the clean-up of the fuel oil spillage along with several support craft deployed by Yangze 22's company, the MPA said in a statement.

The MPA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking additional details on Yangze 22.