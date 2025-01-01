Finnish police probing 7 sailors over cut cables

Finnish authorities have been investigating the Eagle S oil tanker that sailed from a Russian port over suspected "sabotage" after it was found missing its anchor nearby two severed telecommunications cables

HELSINKI - Finnish police said Tuesday that seven sailors from the Eagle S tanker suspected of last week cutting an undersea power cable between Finland and Estonia are targets of a sabotage investigation and have been banned from leaving the country.

"Seven members of the Eagle S crew have the status of suspect in this criminal investigation and have been served with a travel ban," Finnish police said in a statement, referring to the oil tanker being held in Finnish waters in the Baltic Sea pending the investigation.

On Christmas Day, the Estlink 2 submarine cable that carries electricity from Finland to Estonia was suddenly disconnected from the grid, just over a month after two telecommunications cables were severed in Swedish territorial waters in the Baltic.

Finnish authorities have been investigating the Eagle S oil tanker that sailed from a Russian port over suspected "sabotage" after it was found nearby missing its anchor.

Investigators said Sunday they found a track on the seabed dozens in kilometres in length but have yet to find the anchor.

The Cook Islands-flagged Eagle S oil tanker is currently in Porvoo, a town some 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Helsinki, in the south of the Nordic nation.