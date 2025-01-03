South Korea fails in unprecedented attempt to arrest president

Supporters of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol wave the United Kingdom (UK) and South Korean flags as they protest near the presidential residence in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday. (Photo: Bloomberg)

SEOUL — South Korean anti-corruption investigators failed to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol after facing resistance from his security team and about a thousand protesters gathered outside his residence.

A team from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials entered Yoon's residential compound in Seoul's Yongsan district on Friday morning to try and arrest him but were prevented by presidential security forces from proceeding. The investigators called off their efforts at 1.30pm local time due to safety concerns for personnel on site.

The attempt to arrest Yoon followed his shocking martial law declaration on Dec 3, which ultimately led to his impeachment. The investigation office is probing him for insurrection, but Yoon had repeatedly refused to appear for questioning. The office then requested an arrest warrant, which was approved.

"Execution of the arrest warrant was virtually impossible due to the continued standoff," the office said in a statement. "Future measures will be decided after a review. We express our deepest regret over the suspect's refusal to comply with legal procedures." It is set to hold a briefing later on Friday.

Police had earlier deployed about 2,700 officers near Yoon's residence, according to Yonhap News, as his supporters gathered to block the country’s first-ever attempt to arrest a sitting president. Police estimates put the number of demonstrators at around 1,200, Yonhap said.

Protesters were chanting "Disband CIO" in reference to the investigating agency. Some were shouting "Arrest Lee Jae-myung," the opposition leader seen as a top contender to take power if Yoon is removed from office.

Yoon's representative called the arrest attempt illegal and vowed to take legal action. They had previously sought a court injunction to block the warrant.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks at an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea, on Nov 28, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

The opposition Democratic Party was among those who had pushed for the insurrection probe into Yoon. "All members in South Korea should cooperate with the legitimate execution of a warrant for someone suspected of leading an insurrection," Kim Sung-hoi, a party spokesperson, said on Friday.

South Korea has been in a political crisis since Yoon’s martial law declaration, which lasted just six hours. The move rattled financial markets, hurt the local currency and disrupted diplomatic efforts. It is also weighed on the economy, prompting the government to cut its 2025 growth forecast to 1.8% from 2.2%.

After Yoon was suspended from his duties on Dec 14, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who briefly stepped in as acting president, was impeached as well. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok is now the interim leader.

The Kospi stock index pared gains to 1.7% after the failed arrest, following five consecutive sessions of declines. The won rose 0.3% against the United States dollar.

The impact of the martial law and the president’s impeachment are "already fully priced in," Jung In Yun, chief executive officer of Fibonacci Asset Management Global, said in a Bloomberg TV interview, adding that Korean stocks are "very cheap right now."

Yoon has signalled his intent to fight in court to stay in office, saying his martial law decree was within his constitutional powers. He is facing a trial that will decide whether he will be reinstated or permanently removed from office.

The court, which has until June to make a ruling, will hold a pre-trial later on Friday — the first gathering since Choi appointed two new judges, increasing the likelihood of a decision to finalise Yoon’s removal.

As the political turmoil deepens, the country is dealing with the aftermath of a Jeju Air flight crash over the weekend, which killed all but two of the 181 people onboard. Choi has declared a week-long mourning period until Saturday.