Korean court rejects Yoon appeal on warrant, Yonhap reports

Police stand guard, blocking the road leading to the official residence of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as protesters gather, in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday. (Reuters photo)

A South Korean court dismissed an appeal by lawyers of Yoon Suk Yeol against an arrest warrant for the impeached president, Yonhap reported on Sunday.

The lawyers filed an objection on Jan 2 to the execution of the warrant, according to the report. The next day, high-ranking officials backed by about 2,700 police officers made an unsuccessful attempt to serve the warrant during a six-hour standoff with Yoon’s security team. The warrant, issued on Dec 31, is valid until Jan 6.

Yoon has been suspended from presidential duties since Dec 14 because of his short-lived declaration of martial law. Lawyers for the president, who is still living in the official residency in Seoul, claim the warrant is flawed, and say they plan to sue about 150 people linked to the attempt to serve it, Chosun Ilbo reported separately on Sunday.

The president’s attorneys accused authorities, including head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials Oh Dong-woon, Vice Minister of Defense Kim Seon-ho and the acting chief of the National Police Agency of breaking several laws in trying to execute the warrant, according to the report.

A Defense Ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the accusations by Yoon’s lawyers. The CIO did not immediately respond to phone calls on Sunday.

The attempt to arrest Yoon came after he refused multiple requests to appear for questioning over his actions on Dec 3, when he declared martial law for about six hours in an episode that shocked the nation and the world.

Yoon’s legal representatives are considering filing an appeal in the Supreme Court, according to Yonhap. The anti-corruption office will not try to serve the warrant on Sunday, the news agency said in a separate report.