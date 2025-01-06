South Korea investigators seek extension of warrant for Yoon

Pro-Yoon protesters attend a rally in support of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol near his official residence, in Seoul, South Korea on Monday. (Reuters photo)

South Korea’s corruption watchdog filed for an extension of a warrant to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol after their first attempt last week ended in failure following an hours-long standoff with his security team.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials also asked the police to handle the arrest on their behalf following the failure. But police effectively rejected the request, saying there could be legal issues for them to execute a warrant obtained by the CIO.

“We will continue to consult with the CIO on executing the arrest warrant,” Baek Dong-heum, a senior police officer, told reporters Monday.

The application for the extension suggests a move to carry out the arrest may not happen until later in the week.

Either way, Yoon’s legal representative said the president will not cooperate and warned of legal action.

“The CIO is treating the police as its subordinate agency when it doesn’t have the authority to oversee a police investigation,” Yoon’s lawyer, Yoon Kab-keun, said in a text message to Bloomberg News.

Yoon’s representatives are challenging the investigators’ jurisdiction to arrest the president based on the CIO act regulating the watchdog’s operation. Insurrection is not included in the list of crimes the corruption agency can investigate under the law, though a clause says it can look into crimes related to abuse of power. The CIO has said it will investigate Yoon’s insurrection case based on that clause. The arrest of a sitting president would be the first in the nation’s history, if it materialises.

As investigators struggle to take Yoon into custody, the embattled leader fortified his residence with barbed wire fences, photos showed, further complicating efforts to arrest him. Yoon’s security chief said Sunday that his office will not back down from guarding the president, citing ongoing confusion over the investigators’ jurisdiction.

A team from the CIO tried to arrest the impeached leader on Friday but the officials abandoned their bid hours later as Yoon’s security team blocked their attempt with thousands of Yoon’s supporters gathered outside the president’s residence.

The probe team’s failure to arrest Yoon has raised questions over its ability to lead the investigation into the president. The CIO is a relatively new government agency established in 2021 as part of efforts to decentralise power concentrated in the prosecutors’ office.

South Korea has been in a political crisis since Yoon’s martial law declaration at the beginning of December. While the order was retracted after lawmakers raced to parliament to overturn the measure, the move rattled financial markets, hurt the local currency and disrupted diplomatic efforts.

Parliament has since voted to impeach both Yoon and Prime Minister Han Duck-Soo, who briefly took on the role of acting president following the short-lived decree. Finance Minister Choi Sang-Mok is now serving as acting president.

Park Chan-dae, floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, urged Choi to exercise his power to order the presidential security office to cooperate with the execution of the arrest, warning of unspecified “corresponding measures” if he does not take action.