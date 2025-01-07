Indonesia confirmed as full member of Brics

Listen to this article

Commuters and construction workers at a pedestrian crossing in the central business district of Jakarta. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Indonesia has become the newest full member of the Brics group of developing nations, in a move that could further bolster the Global South as Donald Trump’s trade policies pose risks to world economy.

Brazil, the president of the bloc this year, announced the formal entry of Indonesia into Brics as a full member on Monday, according to a statement by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Approval was unanimous, it said.

The announcement came just days after Indonesia formally became one of 13 “partner nations” endorsed by the group — a list that also includes Thailand.

“Brics is an important platform for Indonesia to strengthen South-South cooperation, ensuring that the voices and aspirations of Global South countries are heard and represented in global decision-making processes,” Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are fully dedicated to working with all Brics members, or with other parties, to realise the creation of a just, peaceful and prosperous world.”

It’s the latest move of Brics — established by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — to expand the group that has positioned itself as an alternative to the US-led global order. It previously added Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates to its ranks.

Of the 12 remaining partner nations, three are from Southeast Asia: Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam. The other nine countries are Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Turkey, Uganda and Uzbekistan.

“With the largest population and the largest economy in Southeast Asia, Indonesia shares with the other members of the group the support for the reform of global governance institutions and contributes positively to the deepening of cooperation in the Global South,” Brazil said.

Developing nations are bracing for a wave of protectionist policies that Trump could unleash once he takes on the US presidency this month. Among the key risks are universal tariff and punishment for dealing with Chinese companies, which could spur a deluge in Chinese goods to emerging markets.

Indonesia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed the move, saying Brics membership would strengthen the country’s “position as a global economic power.” It should also open up opportunities to expand trade and investment between Indonesia and other Global South nations.