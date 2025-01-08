Canada slaps down Trump’s ‘51st state’ ambitions

Listen to this article

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joins President Donald Trump at the White House for a meeting about revising the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta), on Oct 11, 2017. (Photo: Reuters)

OTTAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday dismissed a suggestion by US President-elect Donald Trump that he might use “economic force” to make Canada the 51st US state.

“There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States,” he said in a post on X.

“Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner.”

Trudeau’s declaration drew a typical response from Elon Musk, the multi-billionaire X owner who has become Trump’s biggest cheerleader and delights in insulting foreign leaders.

“Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so doesn’t matter what you say,” Musk wrote.

Trump, speaking in Florida, was asked if he was considering using military force to acquire Canada.

“No, economic force,” he responded. “Because Canada and the United States, that would really be something.”

Trump, who has long complained about Canada’s trade surplus with the US, had earlier told reporters that the world’s longest undefended border was an “artificially drawn line”.

Trump has threatened to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada, which sends 75% of all goods and services exports south of the border.

Earlier on Tuesday, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Trump’s comments “show a complete lack of understanding of what makes Canada a strong country … We will never back down in the face of threats”.

Trudeau announced on Monday that he would step down in the coming months, bowing to pressure from lawmakers alarmed by his Liberal Party’s unpopularity.

The next election must be held by Oct 20 but could take place as soon as April, and polls predict a crushing win for the official opposition Conservatives.

“Canada will never be the 51st state. Period. We are a great and independent country,” Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said in a post on X.

There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States.Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 7, 2025

EU stands up for Greenland

The foreign minister of France, meanwhile, declared the European Union will not let other nations attack its sovereign borders.

Jean-Noel Barrot was responding to comments by Trump about taking over Greenland from Denmark.

Trump declined on Monday to rule out military or economic action as part of his avowed desire to have the US take control of Greenland, as well as the Panama Canal.

Barrot said he did not believe the US would invade the vast Arctic island that has been part of Denmark for over 600 years.

“There is obviously no question that the European Union would let other nations of the world attack its sovereign borders, whoever they are,” he told France Inter radio. “We are a strong continent.”

Trump’s comments further outlined an expansionist agenda, two weeks before he is sworn into office at the Jan 20 inauguration in Washington.

“If you’re asking me whether I think the United States will invade Greenland, my answer is no. But have we entered into a period of time when it is survival of the fittest? Then my answer is yes,” Barrot said.

He said the EU should not let itself be intimidated or be overly concerned, but should wake up and strengthen itself.