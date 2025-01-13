Philippines protests ‘illegal’ moves by China ships, chopper

FILE PHOTO: Members of the Philippine Coast Guard stand alert as a Chinese Coast Guard vessel blocks their way to a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, March 5, 2024. (Reuters)

The Philippines on Monday said it filed a diplomatic protest to counter Beijing’s continued “illegal” activities in the South China Sea, as tensions flare anew ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

“China should direct its vessels to desist from conducting illegal actions that violate the Philippines’ sovereign rights in its EEZ,” Manila’s maritime council said in a statement, referring to exclusive economic zone.

The Philippine Coast Guard had deployed assets to challenge two China Coast Guard ships — including a 12,000-tonne vessel widely known as the “Monster” — which were detected this month near the Scarborough Shoal and coastlines of Zambales province, the council said.

China also deployed a People’s Liberation Army-Navy helicopter, which hovered above a Philippine Coast Guard vessel, in a move Manila called “provocative”. Beijing has maintained that its actions were justified.

“The escalatory actions of these Chinese vessels and aircraft clearly disregard Philippine and international laws, as their actions are inconsistent with the exercise of freedom of navigation and innocent passage,” the council said.

The Philippines has pushed back against China’s sweeping claims over the disputed waterway that holds huge energy potential, and has bolstered ties with US and Japan for its maritime security.

Manila’s protest was made public hours after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. held a virtual meeting with outgoing US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. The three leaders discussed security, economic cooperation and China’s “dangerous and unlawful” behaviour in the South China Sea, according to the White House.

The US under Biden has bolstered ties with Tokyo and Manila, which are both contending with their respective maritime disputes with China. The future of these alliances, however, remains to be seen as Trump’s return to power later this month could shake up geopolitical relations across the globe.