North Korea fires missiles before Trump's return

People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing multiple short-range missiles, in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

SEOUL — North Korea fired several short-range missiles toward waters off its east coast on Tuesday, raising tensions in the region less than a week before United States president-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

The missiles were launched at around 9.30am local time from the Jagang province near the border with China, South Korea’s defence ministry said in a text message. The missiles flew about 250 kilometres (155.3 miles) before landing in the waters.

The latest launch came about a week after the Kim Jong Un regime fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew about 1,100km before splashing down in the eastern waters.

The two launches in the new year underscore the threat North Korea poses with its development of nuclear weapons and the potential means to deliver them. After Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned last week's missile launch that coincided with his South Korean visit, Kim said his new hypersonic missile would keep any rivals in the Pacific region in check.

North Korea's missile advancement comes as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol remains suspended from power after being impeached last month for his brief martial law declaration. South Korea’s defence minister and several military commanders have also been arrested or suspended for their alleged involvement.

South Korea's Acting President, Choi Sang-mok, who is also the finance minister, said the country will sternly respond to North Korea’s latest actions. He has previously called for combat readiness reacting to North Korea's missile fires.

The political crisis in Seoul has coincided with North Korea's growing military cooperation with Russia, with Kim sending troops to join the war in Ukraine.

The US and South Korea have also accused Kim of sending scores of artillery ammunition to Russia to help Vladimir Putin in his war efforts against Ukraine. In exchange for the arms, Russia has sent aid that has propped up North Korea's economy and helped Kim advance his weapons programs, Seoul and Washington have said.

Pyongyang and Moscow have denied the accusations despite ample evidence showing the arms transfers taking place.