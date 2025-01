South Korea's Yoon arrested, says anti-graft agency

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials in Gwacheon, South Korea, on Wednesday. (Photo: Pool via Reuters) SEOUL - Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested on Wednesday, an anti-graft agency investigating his Dec 3 martial law attempt said in a statement.

