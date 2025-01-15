Vietnam to finish nuclear power plant by 2030

Listen to this article

Photo: 123RF

HANOI — Vietnam aims to complete construction of the Ninh Thuan nuclear power plant by 2030 as it ramps up its nuclear energy goals and seeks to diversify sources for power supply.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ordered the industry and trade ministry to provide a detailed plan by Feb 28 to get the plant up and running, to help ensure sufficient supply of electricity to meet a 15-18% growth in power demand, according to a statement on the government's news website.

The government signalled it would resume its atomic energy program in November, after it was put on hiatus in 2016 due to high construction costs and safety concerns.

The push comes after Vietnam and Russia signed a non-binding agreement on nuclear energy, during a visit by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to Hanoi on Tuesday. Russia’s nuclear energy company Rosatom and Vietnam's state-owned power utility Vietnam Electricity Corporation, or EVN, inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU), according to Tass.

Developing a reliable power supply is key to the Southeast Asian manufacturing powerhouse's ambitions for double-digit economic growth. The country experienced major blackouts in 2023 due to hot weather and malfunctions at coal-fired plants, which forced thousands of factories to limit operating hours.

The National Assembly's Economic Committee in 2022 said it was necessary for the country to consider nuclear power to reach its net zero emissions goal by 2050. New plan prepares for nuclear power