Adults with ADHD have shorter life expectancy: study

Listen to this article

123RF Photo

FRANKFURT — Adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) die at an earlier age on average, a study found, highlighting the need for better care for patients with the hard-to-treat neurological condition.

Men with ADHD live 6.8 years less than the rest of the population, a difference that reaches 8.6 years for women, according to an analysis of electronic health records from more than 300,000 people in the United Kingdom (UK). The research was published Thursday in the British Journal of Psychiatry.

The findings are "extremely concerning," the scientists said. The increased risk may stem from a tendency toward harmful activities and a lack of health support.

"Adults with ADHD are more likely to engage in unhealthy habits such as binge eating or smoking, and risk-taking behaviour," said Philip Asherson, a professor of neurodevelopmental psychiatry at King's College London who was not involved in the study. "There may also be biological links with autoimmune and other physical health disorders."

People with ADHD tend to struggle more at school and at work and have worse physical and mental health than those without it, the researchers said. They are also more likely to grapple with the criminal justice system and homelessness, according to details in the paper.

Almost 3% of adults globally are estimated to have ADHD, although most in the UK are undiagnosed. A recent review of studies from other high-income countries, including the United States (US) and Denmark, found a similar pattern of premature death in people with the condition.

The new research adds to evidence that people with mental illnesses die sooner than those without, said Oliver Howes, another professor of psychiatry at King's College London.

"These findings highlight the need for much more investment in mental health services so people can get the help they need," he said.