Hong Kong tourist killed by train in Japan while taking photos on tracks

The Hong Kong tourist was killed by a train in Otaru city in Hokkaido. (Photo: STV via South China Morning Post)

A Hong Kong tourist has been killed in Japan after being hit by a train while reportedly taking photographs standing on the line.

The woman was standing on railway tracks to take photos of the sea before being hit by a train in Otaru city in Hokkaido on Thursday, Xinhua news agency said, citing Japanese media.

The tourist was certified dead after being rushed to hospital. Japanese media said she was 61 years old.

The Chinese consulate in Sapporo is following up on the case and supporting the victim's family, Xinhua said.

The South China Morning Post has contacted Hong Kong's immigration authorities.