Migration set to drive UK population to 72.5 million by 2032

Listen to this article

A view of migrants on the beach at sunrise after a failed attempt to cross the Channel to the UK on a small boat, in Sangatte, near Calais, France, on Aug 10, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

LONDON —The United Kingdom's (UK) population is set to hit 72.5 million by mid-2032, according to new official projections, an upward revision of more than 100,000 people that will pile pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to crack down on immigration.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) thinks the population will increase by 4.9 million in the decade from mid-2022, or 7.3%, driven entirely by net migration as births and deaths roughly equalise.

It assumed that the number of people coming to the UK, minus those leaving, will settle at 340,000 per year from 2027 to 2028 onwards, up from previous estimates of 315,000. It comes after the ONS heavily revised up its estimates for UK net migration in the year to June 2023 to a record 906,000.

That is bigger than the population of most UK cities, and while net migration fell to 728,000 in the year to June 2024, it means the trend in the UK is still above where it was previously thought to be.

Starmer is under pressure to show that he is clamping down on immigration, amid worries that the high levels of people coming to the country are piling pressure on public services and housing. Protests around migration in the summer of 2024 escalated into far-right violence, with attacks made on hotels housing asylum seekers.

Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, during a television interview following a meeting with UK business executives at Bloomberg LP's European headquarters in London on Tuesday. (Photo: Bloomberg)

The previous Conservative government brought in restrictions toward the end of its term which limited students and care workers from bringing dependents to the country, while the current Labour government elected in July has vowed to crack down on illegal employers and people-smuggling gangs who send migrants across the English Channel on small boats.

Lawmaker Chris Philp, who speaks for the Conservatives on home affairs, said the projection was "shocking and unacceptable," and "must be stopped from materialising." Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, who was in government when immigration soared, has said her party “got it wrong" in the past and wasn’t strict enough when allowing workers into the country.

"We need a binding legal cap on visas issued each year which is very, very substantially lower than this in order to get the numbers down and under control," Philp said. He added that the government should focus on driving out-of-work Britons back into jobs and investing more into technology and mechanisation "to end the unsustainable reliance on mass low-skilled migration."

However, that is unlikely to reduce Britain's reliance on migrant workers in the health and social care sector, where 50,591 visas were granted in the year to September.

The upward revision to the population outlook may nonetheless deliver economic benefits for Chancellor Rachel Reeves at a time when there are doubts over whether she can meet her fiscal rules without further tax rises or spending cuts.

Higher net migration in the medium term may mean a bigger economy and more tax revenue. The Office for Budget Responsibility will incorporate the impact on the potential size on the economy when it publishes new forecasts in March.

The ONS said it was not attempting to predict future migration trends, as they are "inherently uncertain and complex." But it also laid out a "high variant projection," where net migration would level out at 525,000 people per year, and a "low variant projection," at 120,000 per year.

People, believed to be migrants, disembark from a British Border Force vessel as they arrive at the Port of Dover, in Dover, Britain, on Dec 29, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

While migration is seen by the public as among the most pressing concerns facing the country, the ONS noted that an aging population will also ramp up government spending as the number of people at state pension age is projected to rise by 1.7 million by mid-2032 to 13.7 million.

There are expected to be around 17,000 more deaths than births in the decade to mid-2032. While births are likely to outnumber deaths between mid-2024 and mid-2028, the ONS thinks that trend will reverse from mid-2029.

While the population over the decade to mid-2032 is expected to grow more speedily than previously thought, the ONS thinks there will be over 200,000 fewer people living in the UK by mid-2047 than its earlier projections, at 76.6 million. That’s partly due to a lower fertility rate, and a slightly lower life expectancy for men who are now slated to live for an average of 82 years rather than 82.5. Women’s life expectancy stayed the same at 85.6 years.