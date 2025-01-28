Air Busan jet catches fire in Korea

All 176 on board evacuated safely after incident at Busan airport

Firefighters extinguish flames from a fire that broke out in the tail section of an Air Busan Airbus A321 preparing to take off for Hong Kong at Gimhae Airport in Busan, South Korea on Tuesday night. (Photo: Yonhap News Agency via Reuters)

SEOUL - An Air Busan plane caught fire at Gimhae International Airport in Busan in South Korea on Tuesday and all 169 passengers and seven crew evacuated without casualties, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The flight departing from Gimhae was preparing to take off for Hong Kong at 10.30pm local time when the incident occurred.

The fire started inside the Airbus A321, the Busan fire service said. Yonhap said it began in the plane’s tail.

The 169 passengers and seven flight attendants were evacuated down inflatable slides, Yonhap said. One person was taken to hospital with a minor injury.

The incident came a month after the deadliest air disaster on South Korean soil when a Jeju Air plane from Bangkok crashed at Muan Airport as it made an emergency belly landing, killing all but two of the 181 people and crew members on board.

The budget carrier Air Busan is part of Asiana Airlines, which in December was acquired by Korean Air.

Airbus said it was aware of reports about the incident and was liaising with Air Busan.