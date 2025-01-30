Hamas to free 5 Thai hostages, Israel says

Listen to this article

People walk past a banner with portraits of hostages held by Hamas, outside the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Jan 29. (Photo: Reuters)

Israel has said that five Thais would be among a total of eight hostages to be freed from Gaza on Thursday, according to media reports.

Hamas was expected to release a total of eight hostages on Thursday — the other three are Israelis — after more than a year of captivity in the Gaza Strip, as the fragile ceasefire between the two sides held through its second week.

When Hamas crossed the border into Israel to carry out its massacre of mostly Israeli civilians on Oct 7, 2023, 31 Thais were also taken hostage, with 23 released so far. Two were confirmed dead last May, leaving six still in Hamas’ custody.

Thailand’s ambassador to Israel, Pannabha Chandraramya, said she had been told five Thai hostages would be released on Thursday, although it was not yet clear which ones would be freed.

Ms Pannabha said that six living and two dead Thai hostages in Gaza, all aged between 28 and 42, remained in Gaza. All were abducted from four farms close to the Gaza border, where they were employed as agricultural workers.

Mousa Abu Marzouk, a senior Hamas official, confirmed in a phone interview that the five Thai workers would be released on Thursday. The Thai workers were being held by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, he said, referring to a smaller militant group in Gaza distinct from Hamas.

The Israeli hostages slated for release include Gadi Moses, 80; Arbel Yehud, 29; and Agam Berger, 20, according to Israeli authorities. In a statement on social media, Hamas confirmed the three Israelis would be freed.

Neither Israel nor Hamas named the Thai citizens who would be released.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Israel is expected to release more than 100 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages released on Thursday, including around 30 serving life sentences for involvement in deadly attacks against Israelis.

The release is the third so far as Israel and Hamas observe a six-week truce, part of a multiphase agreement that mediators hope will end the war in Gaza.

More than 45,000 people were killed there during Israel’s campaign against Hamas, according to health officials in Gaza, who do not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

During the 42-day initial ceasefire, Hamas committed to freeing at least 33 of the remaining 97 hostages in Gaza in exchange for a partial Israeli withdrawal and the release of over 1,500 Palestinians jailed by Israel