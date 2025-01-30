Thousands evacuated as heavy rains hit Malaysian states

Children play on a flooded street in Songkhla, Thailand, near the Malaysian border, on Nov 30, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

KUALA LUMPUR — At least five people were killed, and thousands were forced to evacuate across two Malaysian states on Borneo after days of heavy rain triggered floods and landslides.

Government data showed more than 700 millimetres (27.6 inches) of rain fell on parts of Sabah and Sarawak, where Petroliam Nasional Bhd operates an LNG plant. The Malaysian Meteorological Department warned that the rains will continue until Friday.

The area around Bintulu in Sarawak, which houses a Petronas nine-train liquefied natural gas (LNG) complex with a capacity of nearly 30 million metric tonnes per year, is among the hardest-hit in terms of rainfall, according to data from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage.

It was not immediately clear if operations had been affected by the weather and state-owned Petronas did not respond to requests for comment.

More than 5,000 residents have been evacuated from their homes as of Thursday morning, according to local news reports, which called it the "worst floods in recent years". Images and videos circulating on social media, showed entire neighbourhoods submerged in muddy water and people swept away by currents or stranded on rooftops. Bloomberg could not independently verify the footage.