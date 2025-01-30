Koran-burner shot dead in Sweden

Death of anti-Islam activist came a day before court ruling in hate-speech case

Listen to this article

Salwan Momika, an Iraqi Christian who staged several anti-Islam protests in Sweden, gestures as he speaks in Malmo on Sept 3, 2023. (Photo: TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via Reuters)

An anti-Islam activist who burned the Koran at several protests, sparking outrage in Muslim countries, has been shot dead in Sweden, a day before a court was to rule on his case.

Salwam Momika, 38, was gunned down in Hovsjo district in the city of Sodertalje, 30km southwest of Stockholm, on Wednesday night, according to local media reports.

Police confirmed that Momika had been killed in an “execution” and are currently investigating the murder.

Five people have been arrested in connection with Momika’s death after the police received a tip, they said.

A Stockholm court was due to rule on Thursday whether Momika, a Christian Iraqi who burned Korans at several protests in 2023, was guilty of inciting ethnic hatred.

It postponed the ruling, saying “one of the defendents has died”.

Momika first sparked global anger in June 2023 when he burned a Koran outside Stockholm’s main mosque. Several Muslim countries condemned Sweden for not stopping the act that took place during the Eid al-Adha holiday and the annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Dozens of Iraqi protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad in response to Momika’s action, with videos showing an angry mob breaking through an iron gate and climbing on top of the compound.

In October 2023, a Swedish court convicted a man of inciting ethnic hatred with a 2020 Koran burning, the first time the country’s court system had tried the charge for desecrating Islam’s holy book.

Prosecutors have previously said that under Swedish law, the burning of a Koran can be seen as a critique of the book and the religion, and thus be protected under free speech.

However, depending on the context and statements made at the time, it can also be considered “agitation against an ethnic group”.