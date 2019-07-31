Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Bangkok Post's tribute to His Majesty the King on his birthday.
Microsite
MPI down again in June; capacity utilisation ebbs
Business

MPI down again in June; capacity utilisation ebbs

published : 31 Jul 2019 at 06:47

updated: 31 Jul 2019 at 06:48

newspaper section: Business

The manufacturing production index in June dropped 5.5% year-on-year, reflecting the downturn of the global economy and trade.
The manufacturing production index in June dropped 5.5% year-on-year, reflecting the downturn of the global economy and trade.

The manufacturing production index (MPI) in June dropped 5.5% year-on-year, reflecting the downturn of the global economy and trade, says the Office of Industrial Economics (OIE).

The drop in June marked two months in a row of declines.

Aditad Vasinonta, the OIE's deputy director-general, said the country's output in June shrank for cars, auto parts, rubber, petroleum, hard disk drives and jewellery.

Second-quarter MPI was down 2.6% year-on-year, Mr Aditad said.

"For the petroleum sector, production in June was affected by a temporary shutdown for operations maintenance," he said.

Palm oil, air conditioners, pharmaceuticals and drinks remained in healthy production during the month.

According to the OIE, the country's capacity utilisation was 65.28% in June, down from 67.83% in May.

The office expects the MPI in 2019 to rise 2-3% from 2018.

The projection is based on GDP growth for the industrial sector of 2-3%, assuming full-year implementation of the flagship Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

The OIE has a big-picture outlook for the Thai economy to remain strong and continue to expand because the EEC scheme is likely to be carried out and the new government will increase overall investor confidence.

The office is monitoring the US-China trade war and its effects on Thailand's economic and business sentiment. Officials plan to hold talks with related departments about the issue.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

MPI down again in June; capacity utilisation ebbs

The manufacturing production index (MPI) in June dropped 5.5% year-on-year, reflecting the downturn of the global economy and trade, says the Office of Industrial Economics (OIE).

06:47
Thailand

Russia to boost relations

Russia has affirmed its commitment to strengthening economic and security cooperation with Thailand and Asean at the ongoing 52nd Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Bangkok.

06:36
Business

Chronic deficits eating up budget

Running a chronic budget deficit is estimated to increase the ratio of debt obligations in annual budget spending to 10.9% in 2023 from 8.7% this fiscal year, according to the Finance Ministry's latest report on the state's fiscal position.

06:00