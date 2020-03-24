AWC closes 5 Bangkok hotels

The Okura Prestige Hotel Bangkok is among the five hotels that Asset World Corp Plc will close temporarily, faced with the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic. (Photo supplied)

SET-listed Asset World Corp Plc (AWC) is the second hotel group in Thailand to announce the temporary closure of hotels in Bangkok, shutting the doors of five premises.

AWC chief executive and president Wallapa Traisorat said on Tuesday the closures were to reduce the risk of spreading the Covid-19 disease virus.

The more than 2,000 employees would continue to receive their salaries during the closure, with the company requiring all employees to stay at home and refrain from travelling to other provinces, in line with government policy.

The five hotels being closed are: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park Hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok Hotel, Le Meridien Bangkok Hotel, The Okura Prestige Hotel Bangkok and the Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse.

They will be shuttered from March 26 to April 15.

"We are concerned about the challenging situation in Thailand and put our efforts into reducing the risks to the public by minimising large gatherings and the need for people to commute, particularly in Bangkok," Ms Wallapa said.

During the closure, the hotels will be thoroughly cleaned and improved, to ensure the well-being of guests and employees when the situation eases and they can reopen, she said.

AWC owns 16 hotels with a total of 4,869 rooms.

On Monday, Minor Hotels Group, the hospitality subsidiary of SET-listed Minor International, said it was closing its hotels in Bangkok and other risk areas nationwide in the face of the epidemic.