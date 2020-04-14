Section
Economy could lose over B1.3tr if virus crisis goes beyond Q2
Business

published : 14 Apr 2020 at 17:33

writer: Reuters

A man collects his umbrellas on an almost empty beach that is usually crowed with tourists, following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Pattaya, March 27, 2020. (Reuters file photo)
The Thai economy is expected to lose 1.3 trillion baht, almost all of it in the tourist sector, due to the initial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a banking association said on Tuesday.

"But if the outbreak cannot be controlled within the current quarter, the impact will be bigger," Predee Daochai, chairman of the Thai Bankers' Association, said in a statement.

However, a government package of economic measures worth 1.9 trillion baht should help mitigate the virus impact on Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, Mr Predee said.

The central bank has forecast the economy to contract 5.3% this year, which would be the weakest performance since 1998, when the country was ravaged by the Asian financial crisis.

Thailand has confirmed 2,613 cases of infection and 41 deaths. It has imposed a nationwide night curfew, having closed malls and bars and discouraged social activities to limit the spread. 

