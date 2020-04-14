Section
Thailand logs 34 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more death Tuesday
Thailand
General

published : 14 Apr 2020 at 11:58

writer: Agencies and online reporters

A man wears a protective face mask with Songkran's traditional flowers stamp at Hua Lamphong train station, during the coronavirus disease outbreak (Covid-19), in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Reuters photo)
Thailand reported 34 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, for a total of 2,613 cases, a health official said. There was one additional death, taking the nation's toll to 41.

The number of confirmed new cases was higher than the 28 recorded on Monday, and the uptick comes after six straight days of declines since the 111 recorded on April 8.

The peak number of confirmed cases so far was the 188 recorded on March 22.

Because a relatively small number of people have been tested, however, it is impossible to say how far and how fast the virus is spreading, and it is essential to maintain frequent hand washing — for 20 seconds each time — as well as strict social distancing. 

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

-- More to follow --

