Thailand reports 188 new coronavirus cases, brings total to nearly 600

Royal Thai Army soldiers sanitise city streets on Saturday due to the coronavirus disease outbreak in Bangkok. (Reuters photo)

Thailand reported 188 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, its largest daily increase, taking the total to 599 cases, a senior Public Health Ministry official said.

The majority of the new infections are connected to a previous cluster of cases from Lumpini boxing stadium, ministry spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin told a news conference.

Seven are in serious condition, he said, while one has already recovered.

"Most of the new cases were found in Bangkok and were among young people who continue to have social activities, which can lead to more infections," Dr Taweesin said, urging the public to stay home.

Infections in Thailand have jumped this month, prompting the government to close shopping malls, restaurants and other gathering venues to stop the pandemic. The nation’s capital imposed a partial shutdown from Sunday.

There has been one death linked to the virus in Thailand so far.

The increase in cases does not necessarily indicate how quickly the disease is actually spreading among the general population, since very few people have been tested, and the number of confirmed infections is bound to rise as testing increases among at-risk individuals.