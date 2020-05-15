Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Shopping centres to reopen Sunday, shorter curfew hours
Business

Shopping centres to reopen Sunday, shorter curfew hours

published : 15 May 2020 at 15:15

writer: Online Reporters

Workers in full protective gear spray disinfectant throughout the interior of Siam Paragon shopping centre on Thursday, ahead of its reopening on Sunday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
Workers in full protective gear spray disinfectant throughout the interior of Siam Paragon shopping centre on Thursday, ahead of its reopening on Sunday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Shopping malls and restaurants in shopping centres are among businesses allowed to reopen on Sunday, and curfew hours will be shortened by one hour to 11pm.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said on Friday that shopping centres, malls and restaurants inside the buildings will be allowed to resume business nationwide from Sunday.

Convention centres, wholesale markets and swimming pools will also be allowed to reopen, he said.

Shopping centres will have to close at 8pm, to give people sufficient time to return home in time for the night curfew.

New curfew hours will also be introduced, from 11pm-4am instead of from 10pm, starting on Sunday, Dr Taweesilp said.

The decision to reopen some businesses will be published in the Royal Gazette on Friday or Saturday.

Dr Taweesilp said cinemas, amusement parks, boxing stadiums and gymnasiums remained closed, while fitness centres will be allowed to resume some activities.

The easing of restrictions comes after regular reports of fewer new coronavirus cases and deaths. There were seven new cases reported on Friday, all people returning from visits to Pakistan, with no new deaths. On Wednesday, there were no new infections at all.

The CCSA spokesman said airports remain closed to commercial flights from overseas, and no alcoholic beverages are allowed to be consumed in restaurants.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
Business

Restrictions eased

Shopping centres and malls allowed to reopen on Sunday, also wholesale markets and swimming pools, and curfew hours will be shortened to 11pm-4am.

15:15
Thailand

Kalasin cop charged over drunken grope attempt

KALASIN: A drunk policeman who asked a teenage girl paying a traffic fine at the police station if he could grope her has been charged with acting obscenely and depriving a minor of due care.

14:46
Thailand

Missing young girl found slain in forest

MUKDAHAN: A missing 3-year-old girl was found dead and unclothed in a forest four days after she disappeared from her home in Dong Luang district, police said.

13:49