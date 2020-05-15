7 new coronavirus cases, all returnees from Pakistan

The Department of Women's Affairs and Family Development offers free service at its Anti-Covid-19 salon launched at the department on Friday. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

There were seven new local coronavirus cases reported on Friday, but the number of deaths remained unchanged at 56.

The new cases were all people who arrived back from Pakistan on May 7 and have been in state quarantine, said Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

There have been a total of 3,025 confirmed infections in Thailand since the coronavirus outbreak began in January.

On Wednesday, authorities reported zero new infections in a 24-hour period, for the first time in two months.