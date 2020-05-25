Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Bank of Thailand governor won’t seek second term
Business

Bank of Thailand governor won’t seek second term

published : 25 May 2020 at 13:40

writer: Bloomberg News

Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob poses after an interview with Reuters in Bangkok, Aug 5, 2016. (Reuters file photo)
Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob poses after an interview with Reuters in Bangkok, Aug 5, 2016. (Reuters file photo)

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is set for a new governor after its incumbent head Veerathai Santiprabhob decided against seeking a second term.

Mr Veerathai won’t apply for another five years at the head of the monetary authority for family reasons, Assistant Governor Chantavarn Sucharitakul said in a statement on Monday.

Mr Veerathai will ensure a smooth transition, she said. His term is due to expire at the end of September.

Last week, selection committee head Rangsan Sriworasart said the application period for the next chief at the BoT will run for 15 business days, from May 26 to June 16, and the shortlist of candidates will be concluded by July 2. The committee will meet on June 18 to compile the list of applicants, who will each present their vision for the central bank late in June. 

The candidates will not be announced until the selection process is finished, Mr Rangsan said. If there were only one or no candidates, the application period would be extended.

With the bleak economic outlook stemming from the pandemic, the next central bank governor will face a challenging task, he added.  

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
World

China space programme targets July launch for Mars mission

BEIJING: China is targeting a July launch for its ambitious plans for a Mars mission which will include landing a remote-controlled robot on the surface of the red planet, the company in charge of the project has said.

14:45
World

Melon-aires not required as Japan premium fruit prices plunge

TOKYO: A pair of premium Japanese melons sold Monday for just a slice of the five million yen (1.47 million baht) reached at auction last year, as the coronavirus bites hard.

14:45
World

Bushfire-hit Australians still in tents as virus slows recovery

COBARGO, Australia: Victims of Australia's catastrophic bushfires are still living in tents, garages and makeshift shelters months after the blazes ended, with efforts to rebuild their lives hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

13:45