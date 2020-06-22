Confirmed: Investors, medical tourists to be allowed in first

Visitors take photos at the Ancient City, also known as the Muang Boran Museum, in Samut Prakan on June 6. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

It was confirmed on Monday that investors and businessmen based in Thailand, and medical tourists, would probably be the first foreigners allowed in when the kingdom gradually reopens its doors to outsiders.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said visitors allowed in would have to submit to quarantine for 14 days, like returning Thais do.

The first group would be investors and businessmen based in the country, with 700 people having already requested entry.

About 22,000 highly-skilled workers and experts comprised the second group, along with 2,000 foreigners waiting to return to their Thai families, and other expats.

The third group comprised 30,000 people who want to come for medical services.

Gen Natthaphol Nakpanich, deputy army chief and deputy chairman of the lockdown-easing committee, would propose the lists to the CCSA meeting on Friday for confirmation.

“It will be proposed they be allowed to enter the country to drive the economy forward,” Dr Taweesilp said.

Medical tourists would be among those who go directly to hospitals, where they would be quarantined and receive other medical treatment at the same time, he added.

Short-term businessmen and guests had been placed in another batch for future consideration by the CCSA, which would look for measures to allow them in without the requirement they go into state quarantine, because their stay would be short.

Dr Taweesilp said tourists from China, Japan and South Korea could be among the first groups allowed back, because their governments had been successful in handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Thailand has had no local community infections for 28 days.



