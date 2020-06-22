Thailand logs 3 new Covid cases, no deaths Monday

A mannequin wearing a protective face mask is seen after the government eased some protective measures following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Bangkok, on Friday. (Reuters photo)

The government reported three new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Monday, the 28th consecutive day with no confirmed local transmissions of Covid-19 and taking the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,151 with 58 deaths since January.

An additional four people recovered from the disease over the past 24 hours, leaving 71 in hospitals.

The three new cases were Thai nationals returning from India and were detected in state quarantine, said spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesilp Visanuyothin.

Dr Taweesilp said the administration was coordinating with Myanmar authorities regarding 23 coronavirus cases found among migrants deported from Thailand.

-- More to follow --

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en