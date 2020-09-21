Section
BoT not worried about banking liquidity amid SCB boycott call
Business

published : 21 Sep 2020 at 15:41

writer: Bangkok Post and Reuters

Siam Commercial Bank is a target of anti-government protesters over its link with the monarchy.
The Bank of Thailand is not concerned about liquidity in the banking system, a director said on Monday, after anti-government demonstrators on the weekend called for a boycott of Siam Commercial Bank (SCB).

Tens of thousands of people rallied at Sanam Luang on Saturday and Sunday to present demands that included a call for reform of the monarchy. 

Student leader Parit Chiwarak spoke on the stage on Saturday, urging people to withdraw money from SCB due to its link with the monarchy. His Majesty the King is the biggest shareholder of the bank, according to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

"Overall, there is not a worry about liquidity in the banking system as it remains ample," said Tharith Panpiemras, senior director of banking supervision and risk assessment, 

SCB shares dropped 25 satang, or 0.37%, to 67 baht as of 3.30pm.

