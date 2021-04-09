Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
BoT: Economy may grow less than forecast after new outbreak
Business

BoT: Economy may grow less than forecast after new outbreak

Inflation close to lower end of target range from Q2

published : 9 Apr 2021 at 13:23

writer: Reuters

Healthcare workers work in front of a closed bar and take nasal swab samples from a local resident for a Covid-19 test on Thursday after hundreds of residents in the trendy Thong Lor neighborhood tested positive for the coronavirus. (Reuters photo)
Healthcare workers work in front of a closed bar and take nasal swab samples from a local resident for a Covid-19 test on Thursday after hundreds of residents in the trendy Thong Lor neighborhood tested positive for the coronavirus. (Reuters photo)

The economy may expand less than forecast this year, a central bank official said on Friday, after a third wave of coronavirus infections and concerns about the presence of a highly contagious variant.

The tourism-reliant economy suffered the deepest slump in over two decades last year, down 6.1%, due to the impact of the pandemic, with the key tourism sector still struggling.

Uncertainties remain, with a risk that growth could be less than the Bank of Thailand's 3% forecast this year, senior director Chayawadee Chai-Anant told an analyst meeting.

"Although the economy will recover this year, there are still soft spots, particularly in the service sector," she said.

The current economic forecast, which was downgraded last month, has yet to include the impact of the new outbreak, she said.

"It is too early to say," she said.

However, in the worst case scenario, the economy might contract sharply like last year, if there were issues with variants and vaccines efficacy, Ms Chayawadee said.

The outbreak may take more than two months to control in Bangkok, the Public Health Ministry said. It came ahead of next week's Songkran holidays and as the country seeks to reopen to foreign tourists.

In the January-March period, Ms Chayawadee said the economy might have contracted from the previous three months and the same period a year earlier, as a second coronavirus wave slowed activity.

Inflation should be close to the lower end of the 1-3% target range from the second quarter, Ms Chayawadee said.

The central bank has left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.5% since mid-2020 after cuts to mitigate the impact of the first outbreak.

Together with fiscal measures, monetary policy would remain accommodative and the central bank was ready to use monetary tools to support the recovery, said senior director Sakkapop Panyanukul.

Despite recent weakness, the baht will likely be volatile and the central bank will ensure currency moves will not hinder the recovery, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Egyptologists uncover 'lost golden city' buried under the sands

CAIRO: Archaeologists have uncovered the remains of an ancient city in the desert outside Luxor that they say is the "largest" ever found in Egypt and dates back to a golden age of the pharaohs 3,000 years ago.

14:45
Thailand

16 more Covid-19 cases in Phuket

PHUKET: Sixteen more coronavirus cases have been reported in Phuket, lifting the number of infections found there recently to 26.

13:51
Business

BoT: Economy may grow less than forecast after new outbreak

The economy may expand less than forecast this year, a central bank official said on Friday, after a third wave of coronavirus infections and concerns about the presence of a highly contagious variant.

13:23