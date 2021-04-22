Bangkok Airways suspends services, closes offices

Bangkok Airways said on Thursday it was suspending services on the Phuket-Hat Yai, Bangkok-Sukhothai and Bangkok-Trat routes, and postponing the introduction of the planned Bangkok-Mae Sot service.

The airline attributed the flight suspensions to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Phuket-Hat Yai flights will be suspnded from April 23 to Oct 30 and Bangkok-Sukhothai and Bangkok-Trat flights from May 1 to 31.

The inauguration of the new Bangkok-Mae Sot (Tak province) route was postponed to Oct 17.

The airline's ticket office in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, will be closed from May 1 to Oct 31 and the offices in Sukhothai and Trat from May 1 to 31.

Affected travelers can change their flights without a fee, the airline said.