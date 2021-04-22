Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Bangkok Airways suspends services, closes offices
Business

Bangkok Airways suspends services, closes offices

published : 22 Apr 2021 at 11:33

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Bangkok Airways said on Thursday it was suspending services on the Phuket-Hat Yai, Bangkok-Sukhothai and Bangkok-Trat routes, and postponing the introduction of the planned Bangkok-Mae Sot service.

The airline attributed the flight suspensions to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Phuket-Hat Yai flights will be suspnded from April 23 to Oct 30 and Bangkok-Sukhothai and Bangkok-Trat flights from May 1 to 31.

The inauguration of the new Bangkok-Mae Sot (Tak province) route was postponed to Oct 17. 

The airline's ticket office in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, will be closed from May 1 to Oct 31 and the offices in Sukhothai and Trat from May 1 to 31.

Affected travelers can change their flights without a fee, the airline said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (6)
MOST RECENT
World

Arctic sizzled in 2020, the warmest year for Europe too

PARIS: Europe endured record heat and rainfall last year while temperatures in Arctic Siberia soared off the charts, the European Union's climate monitoring service reported Thursday.

13:45
Thailand

Toll rising

Seven more Covid-19 related deaths take the total to 117, and 1,470 new cases, for a total of 48,113.

13:36
Thailand

Infected village head failed to quarantine

NAKHON PHANOM: A village head is being investigated for allegedly failing to self-quarantine and visiting a temple in That Phanom district after returning from a designated risk province on April 11. She later tested positive for Covid-19.

12:07