Digital technology for field hospitals

Leaders from tech organisations attend a video-conferenced press briefing on Friday, showing their readiness to assist field hospitals by use of digital technology. (Photo supplied)

The Digital Council of Thailand (DCT) is working with 36 leading tech organisations and the Medical Council of Thailand (TMC) to provide digital technology for field hospitals treating Covid-19 patients.

“Digital technology can play an immense role in dealing with the country’s crisis, which is the third wave of the pandemic,” DCT president Suphachai Chearavanont said in a video-conferenced press briefing on Friday.

The 36 digital organisations include global tech giants Microsoft Thailand, Huawei Technology Thailand, Oracle Corporation Thailand, Ericsson Thailand and Amazon Web Services Thailand, he said, as well as local mobile operators, tech associations and startups.

Their tech assistance would focus on three pilot field hospitals, organised by Chulalongkorn University, the Royal Thai Air Force and Thammasat University.

The use of technologies would help minimise infection risks among medical personnel, support communications between field hospitals and ease the impact from the crisis.

Assistance would involve “Smart Field Hospital” solutions, which include digital infrastructure (cloud services and mobile network), digital services (telehealth and queue management), smart devices (Internet of Things and network equipment) and digital content (necessary information and content for patients).

“We plan to expand this collaboration for vaccination services, so as to assist the government,” Mr Suphachai said.

TMC secretary-general Ittaporn Kanacharoen said the shortage of medical staff during the rise in the number of Covid patients in field hospitals made it important use technology to help take care of patients and to streamline the operation, including communications between field and main hospitals.