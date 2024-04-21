Covid cases surge after Songkran, as expected

Youngsters armed with water guns attend a Songkran activity at Samyan Mitrtown in Bangkok on Apr 15, 2024. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The number of Covid-19 cases has increased as expected after Songkran celebrations as the JN.1 strain remains dominant in the country, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said on Sunday.

DDC director-general Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn said there were 1,004 new reported Covid-19 cases, a daily average of 143 new cases, and three deaths in the week ending Apr 20. The deceased were in the "608 at-risk" group of elderly people with a chronic disease.

Besides many parties and gatherings during Songkran festivities, Dr. Thongchai said Covid cases rose because patients mostly showed mild symptoms similar to flu and were unaware of their infection, and therefore did not isolate themselves.

The JN.1 subvariant of Covid-19's Omicron variant is still the dominant strain in Thailand. Since the first case of the JN.1 strain was confirmed in Thailand late last year, there are no indicators that it will cause more severe symtoms than the Omicron variant, Dr. Thongchai said, citing Department of Medical Sciences data.

Those infected with the JN.1 strain will have symptoms similar to those of ordinary respiratory illnesses, such as fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headaches and a runny nose, the DDC head added.